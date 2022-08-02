Texas Permanent School Fund Has $16.91 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,364 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 18,096 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Trading Down 1.2 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.95.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.50. 63,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,922,514. The company has a market cap of $203.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.69.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

