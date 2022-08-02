Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 45,485 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $23,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.61.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.5 %

AMD traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.29. 497,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,285,784. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.70. The firm has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

