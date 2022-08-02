Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,517 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.5% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $33,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 22.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 122,115 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Blooom Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the first quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.6% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,628 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 52.6% during the first quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 8,936 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.72.

Shares of COST traded down $5.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $541.45. 13,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,832. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $485.70 and its 200-day moving average is $514.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

