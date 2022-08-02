Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,369 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 0.4% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $29,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $326.30. The stock had a trading volume of 18,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,200. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.28 and a 200 day moving average of $287.80. The stock has a market cap of $310.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,493,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,914,812,113.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,493,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,914,812,113.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock valued at $380,134,601. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

