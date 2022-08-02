Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the June 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBIO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.00. 8,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,495. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.05. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.3594 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

About Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,430 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,743.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,430 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $52,743.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 50,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,672 in the last three months.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

