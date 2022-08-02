Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the June 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TCBIO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.00. 8,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,495. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.05. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $28.25.
Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.3594 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.
Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
