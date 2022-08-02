TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Releases Earnings Results

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.19. 58,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.10 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. TETRA Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TETRA Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 506.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth $90,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 23.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 22,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

Separately, Johnson Rice upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

