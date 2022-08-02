Tetra Tech (TTEK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Tetra Tech has set its Q3 guidance at $1.00-$1.05 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $4.30-$4.40 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tetra Tech to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $153.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.66 and a 200-day moving average of $144.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $192.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

