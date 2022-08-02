Tether Gold One Day Trading Volume Tops $566,333.00 (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $435.22 million and $566,333.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $1,765.44 or 0.07632767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,127.43 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003846 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00129309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00031724 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Tether Gold Coin Profile

XAUT is a coin. Its launch date was January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 coins. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

