Terracoin (TRC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $91.00

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. Terracoin has a market cap of $397,068.27 and $91.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,300.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.86 or 0.00591658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00260884 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015955 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terracoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

