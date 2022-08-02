Terracoin (TRC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $91.00

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. Terracoin has a market cap of $397,068.27 and $91.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,300.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.86 or 0.00591658 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00260884 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000112 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001129 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005178 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015955 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
Terracoin Coin Profile
Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Terracoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
