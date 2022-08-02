Terracoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Terracoin has a total market cap of $390,551.77 and approximately $28.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,949.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.56 or 0.00581980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00264399 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016064 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

