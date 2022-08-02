Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-$1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $760.00 million-$840.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $890.44 million.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $100.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.95. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $82.97 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Loop Capital cut their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut Teradyne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.55.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

