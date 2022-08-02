TERA (TERA) Market Capitalization Achieves $667,461.09

TERA (TERA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, TERA has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. TERA has a market cap of $667,461.09 and $4.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TERA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TERA alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.10 or 0.00607141 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00016466 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001750 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TERA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.