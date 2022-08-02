TenUp Trading Up 51% This Week (TUP)

TenUp (TUP) traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One TenUp coin can now be bought for about $0.0711 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TenUp has a market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $520,268.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TenUp has traded up 51% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003803 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00149031 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008537 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000804 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- SafeInsure (SINS) traded 308.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC.
About TenUp
TenUp (CRYPTO:TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 191,999,985 coins and its circulating supply is 31,524,012 coins. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TenUp Coin Trading
