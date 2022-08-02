Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 1,599 Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 69,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $2,104,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Royal Gold Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $105.59 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $147.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.27.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $75,009.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.