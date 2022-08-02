Telos (TLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Telos has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.47 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. On average, analysts expect Telos to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,641. The stock has a market cap of $550.43 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Telos has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $34.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telos

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities set a $11.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, June 27th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Telos from $12.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Telos in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Telos by 131.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 19,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Telos by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Telos by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Telos by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

(Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.