Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) PT Lowered to $278.00 at Morgan Stanley

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $278.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Teleflex from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $343.33.

TFX stock opened at $245.30 on Friday. Teleflex has a one year low of $235.01 and a one year high of $405.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.06 and a 200-day moving average of $300.12.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,826,333,000 after buying an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,595,212,000 after purchasing an additional 78,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Teleflex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $641,233,000 after purchasing an additional 56,290 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in Teleflex by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,838,000 after purchasing an additional 550,512 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $276,368,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

