TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 2,153.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482,974 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of TEGNA worth $11,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,018,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,004,000 after purchasing an additional 185,681 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in TEGNA by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,302,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,852 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in TEGNA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,810,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,291,000 after acquiring an additional 424,466 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in TEGNA by 199.6% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,433,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TEGNA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,992,000 after acquiring an additional 148,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Price Performance

Shares of TGNA opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.81. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average is $21.39.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGNA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Huber Research raised shares of TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

