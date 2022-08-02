Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Lowered to C$58.00 at CIBC

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$70.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating and set a C$45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.41.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of TECK.B stock traded down C$1.06 on Tuesday, reaching C$36.59. 1,901,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$24.84 and a twelve month high of C$57.50.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.