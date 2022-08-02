Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the June 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tech and Energy Transition by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Tech and Energy Transition by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Tech and Energy Transition by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 416,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TETC opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Tech and Energy Transition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

