TD Securities Boosts TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to C$160.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TFII. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.20.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TFII traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.87. 47,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.06. TFI International has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $120.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TFI International Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth $965,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.