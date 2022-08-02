TD Securities Boosts TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to C$160.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TFII. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.20.
TFI International Stock Performance
Shares of TFII traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.87. 47,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.06. TFI International has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $120.50.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
