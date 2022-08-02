TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TAT Technologies Stock Performance

TATT opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. TAT Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

