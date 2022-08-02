Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after acquiring an additional 191,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 157,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $564,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,260 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.08.

Target Stock Up 1.3 %

TGT stock opened at $165.55 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

