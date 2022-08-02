Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 162.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,670 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Target by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.08.

Insider Activity at Target

Target Stock Performance

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.28. The company had a trading volume of 15,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,805. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.16. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

