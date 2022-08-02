Takkt (ETR:TTK) Given a €16.20 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €16.20 ($16.70) price objective on Takkt (ETR:TTK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($19.59) price objective on shares of Takkt in a report on Friday, April 29th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €12.00 ($12.37) price objective on shares of Takkt in a report on Friday.

Takkt Trading Down 7.4 %

Takkt stock opened at €12.34 ($12.72) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. Takkt has a 12 month low of €13.54 ($13.96) and a 12 month high of €16.78 ($17.30). The stock has a market cap of $809.63 million and a P/E ratio of 14.02.

Takkt Company Profile

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, and swivel chairs, as well as special-purpose products, such as environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials under the KAISER+KRAFT brand; and office and business equipment to smaller corporate customers under the Certeo and Büromöbelonline brands.

