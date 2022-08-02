Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TAK has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 217.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.