Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 66,200 put options on the company. This is an increase of 27% compared to the average daily volume of 52,130 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 165.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $86.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

