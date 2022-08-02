Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $86.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 34.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

