Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) PT Lowered to $25.00

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 211.33% from the company’s current price.
Separately, BTIG Research cut their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.
Tactile Systems Technology Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $160.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.50.
Institutional Trading of Tactile Systems Technology
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $6,447,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 377,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 129,160 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,005,000 after purchasing an additional 119,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 84,652 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.
