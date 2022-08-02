Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) PT Lowered to $25.00

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 211.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $160.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $47.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.91 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $6,447,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 377,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 129,160 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,005,000 after purchasing an additional 119,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 84,652 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

