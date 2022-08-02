T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 276.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 159,585 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 706,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $90,676,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 49.0% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,069 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 473,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,762,000 after purchasing an additional 36,602 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,127. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $145.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.50 billion, a PE ratio of 104.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Benchmark upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.14.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.