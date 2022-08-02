Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,839,264 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.95% of Synovus Financial worth $139,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,942,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,879,000 after acquiring an additional 49,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,577,000 after purchasing an additional 111,870 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,387,000 after purchasing an additional 109,127 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,580,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,661,000 after buying an additional 421,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 250.9% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,571,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,998,000 after buying an additional 1,123,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.06. 13,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,773. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.34. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,290.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SNV. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.15.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

