Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.97-5.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.44-5.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.66 billion.

NASDAQ:SYNH traded down $13.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.91. 54,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,714. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $104.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.68.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Syneos Health from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.11.

In related news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $606,725.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,877.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Syneos Health news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,877.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,403 shares of company stock worth $1,646,313. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 350.6% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

