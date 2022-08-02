Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €107.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €107.00 ($110.31) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($123.71) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €113.00 ($116.49) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €129.00 ($132.99) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($128.87) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($123.71) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday.

Symrise Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Symrise stock traded down €0.60 ($0.62) on Tuesday, reaching €113.00 ($116.49). The stock had a trading volume of 252,234 shares. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($58.72) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($75.75). The business’s 50 day moving average is €104.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €105.79.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

