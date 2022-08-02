Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Gap Down to $18.65

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.65, but opened at $16.99. Symbotic shares last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 6,493 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

