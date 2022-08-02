Swace (SWACE) Hits Market Capitalization of $638,719.54

Swace (SWACE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, Swace has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Swace has a market cap of $638,719.54 and approximately $118.00 worth of Swace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swace coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Swace Coin Profile
Swace’s total supply is 2,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 513,292,589 coins. Swace’s official message board is medium.com/swace. Swace’s official Twitter account is @swaceapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swace is swace.io.
