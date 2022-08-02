SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP) Short Interest Update

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the June 30th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SIVBP remained flat at $22.34 during mid-day trading on Monday. 37,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,014. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $27.65.

SVB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.3281 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

