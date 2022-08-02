Super Zero Protocol Market Cap Achieves $40.25 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $40.25 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,594.16 or 0.06948312 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00142675 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 619,620,423 coins and its circulating supply is 363,293,877 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH.

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

