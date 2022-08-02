Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.07.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 7.0 %

NOVA stock opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 2.33. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $147.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.