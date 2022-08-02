SunContract Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week (SNC)

SunContract (SNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. SunContract has a market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $195,436.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SunContract coin can now be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SunContract has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SunContract alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,043.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003786 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00130213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00032266 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

About SunContract

SunContract is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SunContract Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SunContract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SunContract using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SunContract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SunContract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.