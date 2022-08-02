Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Short Interest Update

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the June 30th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 661,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SNCY opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.55. Sun Country Airlines has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.61 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNCY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

In other news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,222.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,594 shares of company stock valued at $66,464 in the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of Sun Country Airlines

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,061,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,189,000 after buying an additional 890,165 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 7,088.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,603,000 after buying an additional 745,590 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,029,000 after buying an additional 723,650 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,904,000 after buying an additional 695,201 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 1,225.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,344,000 after purchasing an additional 690,259 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.