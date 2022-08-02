Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,263,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,100 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $33,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNCY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,061,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,189,000 after buying an additional 890,165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 7,088.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,603,000 after buying an additional 745,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 1,225.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,344,000 after buying an additional 690,259 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,523,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,504,000 after buying an additional 619,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $8,175,000.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,222.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,594 shares of company stock worth $66,464.

SNCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.66. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $226.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

