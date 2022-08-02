Summit Rock Advisors LP Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Summit Rock Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT stock opened at $90.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.68.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

