Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Down 21.3% in July

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the June 30th total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of SMMYY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 184,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,070. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66.

Get Sumitomo Metal Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sumitomo Metal Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and other deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.