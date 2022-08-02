Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.30-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $251.94.

SYK opened at $213.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.00 and its 200-day moving average is $238.24. Stryker has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 31.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 8.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 25.8% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

