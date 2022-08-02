Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $213.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.24.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $255.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.94.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

