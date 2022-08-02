StrongHands (SHND) Price Up 91.2% This Week

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. StrongHands has a market cap of $72,337.80 and approximately $1.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 91.2% against the dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001447 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000153 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,881,753,562 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StrongHands Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

