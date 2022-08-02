Stride (LRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Stride to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Stride stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.16. 1,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,855. Stride has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average of $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stride from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $1,967,950.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Stride by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stride by 14.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Stride by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter valued at about $458,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

