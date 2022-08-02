Stride (LRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Stride to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Stride Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Stride stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.16. 1,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,855. Stride has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average of $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stride from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Stride by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stride by 14.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Stride by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter valued at about $458,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Stride
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.
