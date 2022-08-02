Stratis Price Up 10.5% Over Last Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $103.21 million and approximately $20.07 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00003216 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Astar (ASTR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000762 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000523 BTC.
- CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001681 BTC.
- DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000236 BTC.
- Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002301 BTC.
- Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 74.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016398 BTC.
- Trisolaris (TRI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000128 BTC.
- Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010357 BTC.
- Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.
About Stratis
Stratis (STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 139,516,821 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.