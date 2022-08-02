StoneX Group (SNEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect StoneX Group to post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.51. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.70 million. On average, analysts expect StoneX Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.86. The company had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,393. StoneX Group has a one year low of $52.31 and a one year high of $88.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 11,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $900,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other StoneX Group news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 11,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $900,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $25,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,621,218.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,120 shares of company stock worth $6,634,595 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 44.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

