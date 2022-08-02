StoneX Group (SNEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect StoneX Group to post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.51. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.70 million. On average, analysts expect StoneX Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
StoneX Group Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ SNEX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.86. The company had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,393. StoneX Group has a one year low of $52.31 and a one year high of $88.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.99.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of StoneX Group
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 44.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StoneX Group (SNEX)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.