Stoneridge (SRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Stoneridge to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Stoneridge has set its FY22 guidance at ($0.15)-0.10 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.10. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stoneridge to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SRI stock opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
