Stoneridge (SRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Stoneridge to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Stoneridge has set its FY22 guidance at ($0.15)-0.10 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.10. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stoneridge to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SRI stock opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 68.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 69,146 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 138.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 58.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,066,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

