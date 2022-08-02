StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.21.
STNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.
StoneCo Stock Down 1.7 %
STNE stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55. StoneCo has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $60.25.
Institutional Trading of StoneCo
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 3,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.