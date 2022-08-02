StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.21.

STNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Stock Down 1.7 %

STNE stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55. StoneCo has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $60.25.

Institutional Trading of StoneCo

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 30.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was up 138.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 3,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.